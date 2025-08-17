Seattle weather: slow warm up during the work week

A slow-moving disturbance continues to push clouds inland. Onshore flow is keeping some light moisture around. Light, isolated showers may develop along the coast, but drier skies are forecast by later in the afternoon.

Afternoon high temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average. Temperatures will range from the low 70s near the Canadian border, to the upper 70s near Olympia.

Afternoon highs remain slightly cooler than average to start the work week. (FOX13 Seattle)

Cloudy skies and still slightly cooler than normal to start the week, but warmer by Friday. Summer warmth will return with highs back into the 80s by the weekend.