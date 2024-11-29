Seattle weather: Weekend to start cool and dry

Happy Black Friday!

Weather conditions Friday will be very similar to Thanksgiving. We started out with morning fog, affecting visibility levels for the earlier hours.

There is a slight potential for coastal showers Friday because of a weak ridge in the forecast. Otherwise, it is dry for the majority of the region.

Like Thursday, the fog should burn off as we head into the afternoon. Later Friday, we'll see partly cloudy skies come and go with periods of sunshine.

Temperatures across Washington and Oregon are generally in the 40s on Friday. Towards eastern Washington, afternoon highs will be about ten degrees cooler.



It'll be a dry and cool end to November with temperatures slightly below the average for this time of year.

Temperatures will hover the mid 40s once again. We're expecting that pattern to continue into the beginning of the work week with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

