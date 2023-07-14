Seattle weather: Staying hot Saturday with cooler highs Sunday into next week

Temperatures are starting mild in the 60s and 70s for the early hours. We're expecting a ramp up in temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-80s within the Seattle area.

Overall, beautiful conditions. Blue skies with a few clouds. No precipitation in the forecast until Monday morning, when a new weather system brings the opportunity for rain showers.

Many locations in Central and Southeastern Washington will sit under a "Heat Advisory" & a "Fire Weather Watch" through the weekend. Highs will push above 100 for several communities with gusty winds at times and relatively low humidities of 8-30%. Please be aware of our tinder dry grounds.

Sunday's temperatures will be in the low 80s, but still dry and sunny.

Monday looks a little more promising to see a few more light showers, mainly north of Seattle in Snohomish County. Highs drop below average to near 70.

By Tuesday another ridge sets up pushing us back into a dry and warm pattern. Highs heat into the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny conditions. Enjoy!