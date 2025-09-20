Seattle weather: Sunday Morning Rain & Cooler

An incoming cold front will bring early morning rain to much of the region on Sunday. While much of Sunday afternoon will be drier, a few isolated showers will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from about .50-1" in the mountains and along the coast to about .25-.50 in the interior lowlands.

A cold front will sweep through, bringing morning rain with it.

The Seahawks will be back at home tomorrow taking on the Saints at Lumen Field. Much of the game is forecast to be dry and cooler, but a stray shower is possible during the pre-game.

After a light shower in the first quarter, drier weather is possible for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Afternoon highs are forecast to be cooler in the wake of the cold front. Many spots will be in the 60s as we close out this last weekend of summer.