Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Sunday Morning Rain & Cooler

By
Published  September 20, 2025 7:10pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: morning rain and sunny skies

Seattle weather: morning rain and sunny skies

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your forecast for the weekend.

Seattle - An incoming cold front will bring early morning rain to much of the region on Sunday.  While much of Sunday afternoon will be drier, a few isolated showers will be possible.  Rainfall amounts will range from about .50-1" in the mountains and along the coast to about .25-.50 in the interior lowlands. 

Early morning rain on Sunday.

A cold front will sweep through, bringing morning rain with it.

The Seahawks will be back at home tomorrow taking on the Saints at Lumen Field.  Much of the game is forecast to be dry and cooler, but a stray shower is possible during the pre-game. 

Partly sunny weather and a stray shower are a possibility in Seattle on Sunday.

After a light shower in the first quarter, drier weather is possible for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Afternoon highs are forecast to be cooler in the wake of the cold front. Many spots will be in the 60s as we close out this last weekend of summer. 

Forecast high temperatures on Sunday.

A cold front will lead to a cooler day on Sunday.

Weather