Seattle weather: Sunshine and 70s again for Friday, clouds return later

The Brief The sunshine and 70-degree temperatures continue in Seattle on Friday, though the clouds return around midday. Showers could also roll in around the evening along the coast.



We saw the warmest temperatures of the year so far for the Pacific Northwest this afternoon! Plenty of sunshine and people were out and about enjoying it.

Highs today peaked in the mid to upper 70s. Some outlying areas even hit the low 80s.

Skies will remain clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s with calm winds.

What's next:

Plenty of sunshine and nice conditions to start Friday with highs again in the low 70s. We will start to see increasing clouds by midday and showers by the evening along the coast.

High pressure will start to shift eastward as the next upper-level trough slides into the Pacific Northwest. This will bring a few showers late Friday into Saturday for Washington.

A few showers will be around late Friday evening, especially along the mountains through Saturday.

Once the showers move through Saturday, skies will clear out and warm back up into the 70s by early next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

