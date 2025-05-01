The Brief Thursday is expected to be Seattle’s warmest day of the year so far, with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. A ridge of high pressure will keep skies clear and temperatures 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Wednesday. Cooler weather and light rain return Friday night into Saturday, before sunshine and warmth bounce back next week.



Thursday could be Seattle’s warmest day of the year so far, with lots of sunshine and high temperatures soaring into the mid-70s.

A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will keep the area warm and dry with clear skies. Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Wednesday with light offshore winds.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the year so far for many spots in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

As the ridge shifts east on Friday, it will open the door for a weak frontal system to bring more clouds by Friday afternoon and light rain showers from Friday night into Saturday.

Rainfall amounts will be light, with only a few hundredths of an inch expected.

A ridge of high pressure will be over the Pacific Northwest Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Behind the cold front there will be a much cooler air mass, bringing high temperatures back down into the mid 50s on Saturday. We should see a mix of sun, clouds and light showers possible in the first half of the day.

What's next:

The cooler weather will be short-lived as high pressure builds in again early next week, bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures.

In a typical May in Seattle, we see less rain and average high temperatures warming close to 70 degrees by the end of the month. Storms also become less frequent and mountain snow ends.

May is a month of change in Seattle, with warmer weather and fewer storms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Lather up the sunscreen, get outside and enjoy the sunshine!

It will be warm and mainly dry most days the next week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

