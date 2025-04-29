The Brief We will see a few clouds to start the day on Wednesday, but sunshine will be back by midday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.



We started with a few morning showers and clouds, but a few sunbreaks returned this afternoon.

Temperatures today were a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but still below seasonal average.

It will be cooler tonight with a few clouds along with drier skies.

We will see a few clouds to start the day Wednesday, but sunshine will be back by midday.

High pressure will start to build Wednesday through Thursday, which will increase the temperatures to the warmest we have seen so far this year.

It will still be nice Friday with highs in the 70s, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Showers will return Friday evening into the morning hours Saturday. Looking drier and warmer into early next week.

It will still be nice Friday with highs in the 70s, but clouds will increase throughout the day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

