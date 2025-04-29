Month of May starting with warm weather in Seattle

The Brief The rainy start to the workweek continues with Tuesday showers. By mid-week, we start the month of May with much drier and warmer conditions. Another cool down moves into the Puget Sound region this weekend.



Keep the rain jacket close by if you’re in the greater Seattle area today! Drier weather takes over tonight. The first day of May will be warm with highs in the mid 70s for the Emerald City.

Warmer, milder weather will develop in Seattle on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. (FOX 13 Seattle )

Where will it rain in western Washington today?

There could be a very weak convergence zone throughout the day today. This could produce light showers in parts of King and Snohomish Counties.

The Hood Canal and the Kitsap Peninsula could also see minor, passing showers. While these communities in Central Puget Sound will be cloudy, surrounding neighborhoods in the North and South Sound could enjoy lovely sunbreaks.

Cooler-than-normal weather is on tap for Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will reach the upper 50s to the low 60s Tuesday afternoon.

What's next:

Wednesday will feature spectacular sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. The warmest day will be Thursday (May 1st!) with highs soaring to the mid 70s. Much of Friday is looking dry and partly sunny; however, showers could return closer to midnight.

Temperatures cool to the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers persist into Saturday as highs sag to the upper 50s. We’ll land in the low 60s for Sunday and Monday.

Highs will rebound to the mid-70s in Seattle on Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)



Meteorologist Abby Acone

