Summery weather in Seattle for the beginning of May

The Brief Seattle will experience warmer, sunnier weather with highs in the 70s from Wednesday to Friday, following cloudy conditions on Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure will bring mostly sunny skies, with isolated showers possible on Saturday, and temperatures returning to the low 70s by next Tuesday.



Get ready for a seriously gorgeous few days of weather. Highs in the 70s return for the beginning of May.

After dealing with cloudy and slightly damp weather on Tuesday, we're predicting warmer, drier and sunnier weather in Seattle between Wednesday and Friday.

Temperatures gradually warm in Seattle over the next few days as sunny weather dominates. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs today will be closer to the average. The normal high for today in Seattle is 63: that's exactly what we're forecasting for later today. You can plan on mostly sunny skies. High-level clouds are possible at times.

Highs will warm to the low 60s this afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Summer-like weather in Seattle this week

By the numbers:

Thanks to a building ridge of high pressure the next few days, highs will soar to the 70s on Thursday and Friday. As an area of low pressure approaches late Friday, isolated showers are possible on Saturday. However, the day doesn't look like a washout.

Highs will boost to the 70s as sunny weather returns to Seattle midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The low 60s will follow on Sunday and Monday before the low 70s return on Tuesday.

Dry, warm and sunny weather will continue in Seattle through Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

