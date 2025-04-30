Seattle weather: Warmest temperatures of the season so far expected Thursday

The Brief The warmest temperatures so far this year are expected around the Puget Sound on Thursday. Some spots in the South Sound and Cascade Foothills could see highs around 80 degrees.



Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with highs warming into the low 60s this afternoon. A pretty picture-perfect day for Seattle and the surrounding area.

Temperatures were 5 to 10 degrees warmer this afternoon. Highs peaked in the low 60s, which was still slightly below average.

Skies tonight will be clear with mild overnight temperatures. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

What's next:

The warmest temperatures so far this year are expected around the Puget Sound on Thursday. No record highs for Seattle, which was 85 degrees back in 2014, but it will still be very nice! Some spots in the South Sound and Cascade Foothills could see highs around 80 degrees.

We will see temperatures stay in the 70s Friday, but a cooler trough will drop highs Saturday back to below 60 degrees. Warmer temperatures will return next week.

We will see dry and sunny skies through Friday afternoon. Clouds will start to increase later Friday through Saturday with a few showers overnight. Skies are looking dry right now with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

