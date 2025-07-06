Seattle weather: warm start to the work week before a cool down

A warmer day to end the long holiday weekend as highs topped out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A warmer day to end the long holiday weekend as highs topped out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The ridge will strengthen and peak on Monday and Tuesday. Patchy fog is possible along the coast and Cascade foothills with lots of afternoon sunshine.

Patchy fog is possible along the coast and Cascade foothills. Lots of afternoon sunshine. Expand

The warming trend continues at the start of the week with temps in the 80s and 90s.

The warming trend continues at the start of the week with temps in the 80s and 90s.

A warm-up early in the week. Thanks to a strengthening marine push on Wednesday, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s. Clouds will become widespread. A spotty shower could develop.