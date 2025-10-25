Seattle Weather: Wind and Rain Overnight Saturday

A gusty night around Western Washington! As a strong area of low pressure moved inland, winds picked up around the region, gusting to over 70mph in spots along the coast. Winds in the interior lowlands topped out at over 40 mph.

Gusty winds around the region clocked over 70mph in some spots.

Winds are forecast to remain gusty overnight. Wind warnings and advisories have been extended until early Sunday morning. Winds are expected to peak Saturday night.

Winds will remain gusty overnight with advisories and warnings until 5am in some spots.

While the winds are expected to relax on Sunday, it will remain wet. More rain is forecast around the region, with mountain snow picking up as the cold front lowers snow levels to nearby passes.

Another round of rain will move through Western Washington on Sunday.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for much of the day on Sunday. Mountain passes could see as much at 10" of snow, with higher totals forecast up at Mt. Baker and Mt Rainier.