Seattle weather: Sunny and warm Friday; showers return for Easter

The Brief After a good stretch of dry and warm sunny days, more typical Seattle spring weather will return. We will see some scattered weekend rain in parts of the Puget Sound region. Pollen counts are continuing to rise, with tree pollen being the strongest now.



Friday will be the warmest day of the week in Seattle with mostly sunny skies, but cooler temperatures and showers return for the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will keep western Washington sunny Friday with high clouds rolling in later this evening. Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the central and south Puget Sound.

The warm temperatures won’t last much longer. Early Saturday morning, the next round of light showers will push through western Washington.

Most of the daylight hours look mainly dry on Saturday, except for areas around the Puget Sound Convergence Zone. In those spots around North King and South Snohomish counties, showers could linger longer. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Tree pollen counts will remain high through Sunday. Grass pollens should be kicking in soon.

Easter Sunday will bring a better chance for lowland rain showers.

Snow levels will fall on Sunday night to around 3,000 feet, and we could see a few inches of snow at the Cascade passes by early Monday morning.

Western Washington will dry out by Monday afternoon, with temperatures warming back into the 60s by Tuesday.

