Seattle weather: Showers expected for Halloween trick-or-treating

Showers will push through western Washington on Halloween and could become more widespread after sunset.

Temps will be cool this afternoon with light showers developing and highs in the low 50s.

It will be cool with showers at times on Halloween in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Don't forget the umbrellas tonight as you head out trick-or-treating. Showers will become more widespread as the night goes on.

Rain showers will arrive just in time for trick-or-treating around the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will remain between 3,500 and 4,000 feet through Friday.

White Pass and Stevens Pass should receive several inches of snow through the end of the work week. Snoqualmie Pass will likely just see a rain and snow mix at times. Snow levels will remain high enough that impacts on I-90 should remain minimal.

Snow levels will be between 3,500 and 4,500 feet through Friday, bringing snow to the higher passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern and southern Washington Cascades with 8 to 12 inches possible at the passes and up to two feet possible the higher up the mountain you go.

White Pass and Stevens Pass will see several inches of snow through Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Light showers will continue through Sunday, though the weekend ahead looks more dry than wet. Drier weather looks to return by the middle of next week.

November will start cool and showery at times in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

