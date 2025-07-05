Sizzling weather returns to Seattle on Monday

Gorgeous weather will linger in Seattle through the rest of the weekend. Temperatures turn downright scorching by Monday and Tuesday. Find some ways to stay cool!

Patchy early clouds will give way to sunny weather in Seattle later this afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you had a wonderful Fourth! The dry weather is expected to continue for at least the next seven days if not longer.

Seattle will experience three days with hotter-than-normal weather, including Monday, Tuesday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For today, highs this afternoon will reach the low to mid 70s for most communities. After patches of clouds this morning, we're anticipating sunnier skies throughout the afternoon.

Highs will boost to the low to mid 70s in many communities in the greater Seattle area on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will heat up slightly to the upper 70s in Seattle on Sunday.

Highs will gradually climb in Seattle over the coming three days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As a ridge of high pressure strengthens on Monday and Tuesday, highs will soar into the low to mid 80s for Seattle. Some neighborhoods closer to the Cascades could wind up being even hotter. Fire danger will unfortunately be elevated during this time, so do everything you can to avoid starting fires.

Shower-free weather can be expected in the Seattle area throughout the next seven days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mercifully, temperatures cool to the low 70s on Wednesday as a westerly flow develops.



Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13 Seattle!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

