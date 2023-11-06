Seattle weather: Soggy weather with the possibility for thunderstorms

We're tracking yet another soggy day ahead for Western Washington. We can't rule out localized situations of minor street flooding – should heavy rain develop over areas with poor drainage.

We've totaled more than three inches of rain in the first five days of November, and at least another half inch of rain is forecast today. Some places could get closer to an inch of rain overall!

On top of the rain, isolated thunderstorms are possible today. For the South Sound and Southwest Washington, gusts could blow between 15-25 mph.

Otherwise, you can plan on cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s today.



Here's a look at Futurecast:

Showers taper by Tuesday afternoon behind a cold front sweeping through the region tomorrow morning. Light snow is possible Tuesday for the higher mountain passes (possibly Stevens Pass). There's a small chance for a rain/snow mix at Snoqualmie Pass tomorrow, but accumulations are very unlikely.



Wednesday looks beautiful. Thursday could wind up mainly dry, but rain returns after dark. Showers remain on Friday, but the day won't be a washout. We're monitoring for isolated to scattered showers this weekend.

Stay tuned because this extended forecast could change!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

