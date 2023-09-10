Seattle forecast: Spectacular weather for Hawks home opener

The weather couldn't be any better for the Seahawks' home opener! Fans can expect highs in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies.

Gentle changes arrive overnight as a weak cold front pushes through the region. You can plan on cool clouds Monday morning. Showers pop up over the coast tonight with a few sprinkles for Puget Sound Monday morning. Later tomorrow afternoon, skies will clear for mild sunshine.

Yet another "weather maker" on Tuesday triggers some light showers, first along the coast in the morning and second over Puget Sound Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Here's a look at Futurecast:

Drier weather is in store on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Thursday.

Friday will be sunnier and hotter: temperatures could reach 80 degrees in Seattle! We'll have to watch for light haze on Friday. Northeasterly winds at the surface could drag in smoke from fires burning in Canada, but there's still a lot of uncertainty about how everything will pan out. Otherwise, we expect good air quality this week! Stay tuned because this forecast could change.

