Second round of stormy weather ahead for Seattle this week

We're tracking prolonged and renewed river flooding ahead for Seattle and Western Washington this week. There will be rounds of rain and wind.

FLOOD WARNINGS: ALERTS CONTINUE AS WATER LEVELS DROP:

There are still Flood Warnings in effect. As of 12 p.m. Sunday, the warnings included the Skagit, White, Green, Cedar, Chehalis, Snohomish, and Cowlitz Rivers. Many of these areas have seen levels dip to minor or moderate flooding. Many roads around the region are still closed due to flooding.

Auburn will be impacted today by the White and Green Rivers. We have a crew headed there for special weather coverage.



Take a look at some of the Flood Warning information from the National Weather Service:

FLOOD WARNING:

For the White River near Mud Mtn. Dam Outflow - minor flooding is happening and forecast

IMPACTS: "White River will flood areas above and below Mud Mountain Dam downstream to near Auburn. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate roads and surround and cut off access to some homes in the Red Creek area. Flood damages occur at the fish hatchery near the City of Enumclaw." - NWS Seattle

FLOOD WARNING:

For the White River at R Street Bridge - moderate flooding is happening and forecast

IMPACTS: "River flooding may occur upstream of the A Street Bridge in the City of Auburn. River levels will likely be up against the temporary flood protection barriers, with flooding likely at Government Canal and Butte Avenue in the City of Pacific and downstream of the Stewart Street Bridge in the City of Sumner." - NWS Seattle

FLOOD WARNING:

For the Green River near Auburn - minor flooding is happening and forecast

IMPACTS: "The Green River will flood low areas of the middle Green River valley with water over SE Green Valley Rd. Some flooding is possible at a few low spots along the banks of the Green River in Auburn, including near Issac Evans Park in lower Mill Creek basin between Auburn and Kent due to backwater. A flow of 9000 cfs feet on the Green River corresponds to a phase 3 flood in the King County flood system." - NWS Seattle

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS ON MONDAY:

Monday's system will technically be a Pineapple Express, a slightly warmer and occasionally wetter version of an atmospheric river. It means that the train of moisture touches all the way down towards the Hawaiian islands.

IMPACTS FROM THIS WEEK'S STORMS:

While Monday's rain is expected to leave to river flooding again into Tuesday and Wednesday, it likely won't be exactly as impactful as last week's. However, communities that were already hit hard by flooding could see rising waters again.

Some good news: it looks like this atmospheric river pattern won't be as stubborn (aka, we could have periodic breaks between the rain. However, there isn't an entirely dry day in the next seven days).

Something else working in our favor? Cooler air will arrive by late Tuesday. This will convert rain over the mountains to snow — which in turn will decrease the amount of runoff from the mountains downstream into rivers. On the other hand, snow could affect pass travel starting Wednesday morning and lasting through next weekend. Check WSDOT restrictions before driving over the passes!

WINDS THIS WEEK:

Some gusts could be in excess of 40 mph in the greater Seattle area on Monday. Some neighborhoods could even see gusts to 45–50 mph. For this reason, a Wind Advisory is posted from 10 tonight to 10 p.m. Monday. Because the soil is so saturated, it will likely be easier for trees to fall. We'll need to watch for any damages and power outages. This windstorm doesn't look major, but moderate impacts look likely. I'd recommend limiting your time outside as winds increase to reduce the risk of injury from falling trees or tree limbs.

Unfortunately, moderately strong winds could return on Tuesday. Wednesday still looks breezy, but winds will ease slightly. Stay tuned for updates.

UPTICK IN RIVER FLOODING BY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY POSSIBLE:

Based on the forecasts right now (which are highly subject to change), both the Skagit and Snoqualmie Rivers could flirt with major flooding again either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Other rivers could face major flooding. Water levels currently don't look as high as what those communities endured this week, but water control systems, dikes and levees will be tested again.

LANDSLIDE THREAT INCREASING:

Across western Washington in the coming days, the risk of landslides is also elevated. The areas most vulnerable to landslides and debris flows are steep coastal bluffs, recently burned areas and other steep hillsides.

