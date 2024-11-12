Seattle weather: Strong winds, heavy rain and high mountain snow

After a breezy day with scattered showers and clouds, the wind and rain have ramped up again this evening.

After a breezy day with scattered showers and clouds, the wind and rain have ramped up again this evening.

Strong winds will continue through Wednesday morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the north interior and the coast for wind gusts up to 55 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Puget Sound and foothills with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Strong winds tonight will continue through Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Related article

Tonight, conditions will be wet and gusty with mild overnight temperatures. Lows only in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight conditions will be wet and gusty with mild overnight temperatures. Lows only in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers will continue Wednesday with pockets of heavier showers. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Thursday for the north Cascades above 4000ft; snow totals of 12-24 inches possible.

Scattered showers will continue Wednesday with pockets of heavier showers.

Temperatures will remain mild on Wednesday, but breezy winds and rounds of showers will continue. We also have the potential for thunderstorms into the evening, with stronger storms possible along the coast.

Temperatures will remain mild Wednesday, but breezy winds and rounds of showers will continue.

Rain will be heavy at times through Wednesday evening, with rain totals of 4-7 inches along the coast and in the Olympics. The Puget Sound lowlands could see totals of 1-2" of rain. A Flood Watch is in effect for the north Olympic Peninsula including Clallam County through late Wednesday.

Rain will be heavy at times through Wednesday evening, with rain totals of 4-7 inches along the coast and in the Olympics. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Scattered showers will continue through Thursday. We get a brief break of steady rain on Friday with cooler temperatures and a few showers around. Another round of rain, mountain snow and breezy winds return for the weekend. Snow levels will lower back to pass level, 2500-3000', so we will be tracking the latest conditions.

Scattered showers will continue through Thursday. We get a brief break of steady rain Friday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Streetcars once ruled Seattle, but now the SLU Line may be on its last ride

Trump’s immigration plans stir anxiety among WA immigrants, advocates

Here's what we know about the fire at West Seattle's historic Camp Long

Mortgage rate uncertainty drives real estate shifts across WA

Tracking Seattle-area power outages as high wind, rain rolls in

Family of security guard shot, killed at OR hospital sues facility for $35M

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.