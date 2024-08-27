Summer weather returns to Seattle through Labor Day weekend

Most will enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday. However, a few showers can't be ruled out, especially where a convergence zone may be on-and-off in nature across Central Puget Sound. Otherwise, we're forecasting a beautiful warmup around the region going into Labor Day weekend!

Highs this afternoon will land around ten degrees below average in the Seattle region. The mid to upper 60s are in store.

Temperatures warm to the 70s again in Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It may be slightly breezy in Western Washington today, but there's a better chance for stronger winds in parts of Eastern Washington. Check out the Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warning in effect:

A Wind Advisory is in effect today for some communities in Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Red Flag Warning is posted for the Palouse Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There may be a stray shower or thunderstorm today (particularly over parts of the Cascades), but the possibility of this happening is rather small. Many backyards will simply experience below-usual temperatures and a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Showers and even stray thunderstorms are possible where a convergence zone develops near Seattle Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Spotty fog is a possibility early Wednesday, but plentiful sunshine will be on display in the afternoon.

Temperatures warm further into the 70s Thursday and Friday. The 80s could stage a comeback on Saturday! Labor Day itself will be lovely. The morning will be gray, but the afternoon should be sunny.

After showers wrap Tuesday, we're predicting dry weather thereafter in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful day!

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone