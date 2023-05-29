Tuesday Forecast: Another cloudy start

Temperatures will slowly drop this evening. Expect another cool start to the day with overnight lows in the mid-upper 40s for most.

The sunshine will break through tomorrow afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid-60s. This is below normal (69 degrees) for this time of year.

This pattern will continue for at least the next few days. Expect cloudy and cool mornings along with afternoon sunshine.

As we get closer to the weekend, the sunshine will be out and the warmth will increase. Perfect timing as we near the Strawberry Full Moon and a 9pm sunset!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!