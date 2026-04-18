Seattle weather: Turning warmer this weekend

The Brief Western Washington warms up this weekend with sunshine and highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday is expected to be the warmest day, with inland temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. Cooler, more typical conditions return midweek, with a chance of scattered showers.



Temperatures will warm nicely this weekend in western Washington with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

We are kicking off the weekend on a much warmer and quieter note across western Washington. After a cool stretch, spring is finally leaning in with sunshine, mild afternoons, and even a touch of early-season warmth before changes return by the middle of next week.

High pressure is building in, bringing plenty of sun and a noticeable warm-up. Saturday afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s, with a few inland spots possibly reaching the low 70s. It’s a much milder start this morning too, with temperatures waking up in the 40s.

It will be much warmer and partly cloudy Saturday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

A weather system will slide south along the coast on Sunday, but for most of western Washington, it’s more of a "near miss." We’ll keep mostly dry conditions, with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures remain very comfortable, topping out again in the upper 60s to low 70s inland.

If you like warm spring weather, Monday is your day. Inland areas will see highs in the low to mid 70s, making it the warmest day of this stretch. Cooler spots near the water will stay in the 60s.

By Tuesday into Wednesday, that offshore system shifts inland and may bring wrap-around moisture back into the region.

Showers will roll in on Tuesday and Wednesday as a low pressure system moves onshore. (FOX 13 Seattle)

That means scattered showers returning and temperatures easing back into the upper 50s to 60s, right around normal.

It will be much warmer this weekend with temperatures reaching 70 degrees in Seattle on Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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