Seattle weather warms to 70s before midweek cooldown

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The Brief Following a frosty start, Seattle will transition into a mild and dry weekend with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days of the stretch, featuring partly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the low 70s. A slight cooling trend arrives Tuesday and Wednesday as light, isolated showers return, before conditions dry out again with afternoon sunshine by Thursday.



After a frosty start for some, Seattle saw partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Conditions stayed quiet and seasonable through the day with a gradual increase in cloud cover.

Looking ahead, overnight temperatures were expected to fall back into the low 40s for many, with a few spots—especially across the South Sound—dropping into the mid 30s early Saturday.

Seattle weather remains chilly early Saturday morning before a mild afternoon rebound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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Saturday will be dry and mild with mostly cloudy skies and highs climbing into the upper 60s.

Seattle weather does not bring heavy rain, keeping totals low and scattered through midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday brings a warmer, partly sunny setup with highs reaching the low 70s, and that mild pattern continues into Monday with more clouds and highs again in the low 70s.

Seattle weather turns warmer and partly sunny Sunday into Monday with highs in the low 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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By Tuesday and Wednesday, a couple of light, isolated showers are expected to return, with temperatures cooling slightly. Highs will drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Seattle weather cools by midweek with highs settling back into the upper 50s and low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday trends drier with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine.

Seattle weather cools midweek with a few light showers and highs returning to the upper 50s and low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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