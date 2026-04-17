Seattle weather: A chilly start Friday, but a spring warm-up ahead

The Brief Chilly Friday morning brings frost and near-freezing temps in parts of western Washington before a cool, dry afternoon. Warmer spring weather arrives this weekend, with highs climbing into the 60s and low 70s by Sunday and Monday. A slight chance of light rain returns early next week, but no major storms are expected.



Friday will start off chilly, but warmer spring weather is ahead this weekend.

Friday kicks off with chilly temperatures dipping into the 30s for many, and even a few spots near freezing, especially from Olympia south. If you’re in those areas, frost is likely, so you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape the windshield.

Parts of the Cascade foothills and southwest interior of Washington will be under a Frost Advisory Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Once we get past sunrise, things improve nicely. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, with dry conditions sticking around. Afternoon highs will still run a bit cool in the mid 50s, but it will feel pleasant in the sun.

It will be partly cloudy and dry on Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead

Saturday is when we start to shift gears. High clouds will increase through the day as a weather system develops offshore, but most of western Washington stays dry. Temperatures will soar to the mid 60s, giving us a much more comfortable spring feel. Late Saturday into Sunday morning, there’s a small chance of rain brushing the Olympic Peninsula, but most inland areas remain dry.

Light showers could impact the Washington Coast and Olympic Peninsula Sunday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

7-Day Forecast:

Temperatures climb into the mid 60s to the low 70s on Sunday and Monday. So far, Monday is looking like the warmest day of the upcoming week.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we could see a few light showers sneak back in, as some leftover moisture rotates inland. That said, nothing looks particularly wet or impactful. Temperatures will ease back a few degrees, but will remain mild overall.

Temperatures will continue to warm in Seattle heading into early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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