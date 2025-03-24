The Brief Sunday’s atmospheric river dumped 0.82 inches of rain at Sea-Tac International Airport. Monday will be warmer and rainy, but record-breaking warm weather touches down on Tuesday. After one warm day, rain and thunderstorms return to the area on Wednesday.



Monday will be a bit warmer with ongoing showers, but record-setting temperatures are on the way for Tuesday.

Sunday’s atmospheric river dumped 0.82 inches of rain at Sea-Tac. You can find a full list of rainfall totals here.

Rain showers will continue Monday, mainly in the north Puget Sound and along the strait and Washington Coast. Highs will be warmer, in the upper 50s.

Atmospheric river clearing out of western WA

The other side:

The atmospheric river will slowly push north into Canada on Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Pacific Northwest.

This will push a much warmer airmass into the region and bring back mostly sunny skies. Highs south of Seattle could top out at 70 degrees or warmer, with high temperatures in the north and central Sound in the mid to upper 60s. Sea-Tac’s record high temperature is 64 degrees for March 25. That was set in 1969.

A few rivers were under flood warnings Monday morning, but the warning has expired for most.

The Skokomish River near Potlatch is expected to crest today at minor flood stage. The Stillaguamish River at Arlington and Skykomish River near Gold Bar have already crested at action stage. The Snoqualmie River and Tolt River near Carnation are flirting with minor flood stage today.

What's next:

Wednesday will bring a chance for afternoon thunderstorms to the Puget Sound area. Expect increasing cloud cover and mild temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday through the weekend, we will get back to reality, with temps plummeting to the mid 50s, the return of mountain snow, and lowland rain. Friday could be breezy as well.

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

