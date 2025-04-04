Seattle weather: Temperatures soar to near 70 degrees

The Brief The Seattle area will see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures Friday and Saturday. Friday's temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. It will be a sunny day, until late in the day when some high clouds make their way in.



A ridge of high pressure building over the Pacific Northwest will bring dry and warm conditions to western Washington through Saturday.

Patchy fog developed in the South Puget Sound areas of Olympia and farther south into Chehalis on Friday morning. Most other areas of Western Washington woke up to sunshine. High pressure will continue to amplify over the region today, leading to mostly sunny skies and warming highs in the mid 60s.

It will be warmer and sunnier in Western Washington Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On Saturday, the ridge will strengthen over the region, sending temperatures into the upper 60s. We will see more high cloud cover in the mix on Saturday, leading to a filtered sunshine look.

A ridge of high pressure will amplify over the Pacific Northwest Friday and Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns to Western Washington on Sunday, as precipitation moves inland throughout the day. The heaviest and most widespread rain for the Puget Sound area will arrive in the late afternoon and evening, though light showers could start in the morning. Snow levels will be high, between 6,000 and 7,000 feet on Sunday, so it will be rain, not snow, at the mountain passes.

Showers will continue Monday and Tuesday with snow levels dropping to pass levels. We may see breezy wind at times in the Puget Sound lowlands. Wednesday will be the best bet for a dry day next week.

Temperatures will warm Friday and Saturday with rain returning to Western Washington Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

