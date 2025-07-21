Seattle weather: Warmer weather ahead this week
SEATTLE - The upcoming week in Seattle will feature warming conditions and a chance of thunderstorms in the Cascades.
After a cool weekend, it will be warming up this week in the Puget Sound area. Rain showers are possible in the north sound Monday as showers roll off the Cascades. Highs today will be about 10 degrees warmer, in the mid 70s.
A Flood Watch is in effect for Okanogan and Chelan counties this afternoon. Thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours, especially in the mountains, where .50 to one inch is possible. Burn scar areas could be impacted by flash flooding, so we will be watching that this afternoon.
Warmer weather hits midweek, with dry weather continuing through next weekend.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and the National Weather Service.
