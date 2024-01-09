Washington power outages: Tens of thousands lose power as storm moves through Pacific Northwest

article

Tens of thousands of people were without power Tuesday as rain, snow and gusty winds hit the greater Seattle area.

Watch live coverage all morning on FOX 13 and streaming on FOX LOCAL:

More than 30,000 people are without power across Washington state.

Power Outages as of 7:00 a.m. Jan. 9:

Puget Sound Energy: 23,274

Seattle City Light: 2,671

Tacoma Public Utilities: 2,445

Snohomish County PUD: 623

Lewis County PUD: 589

Mason County PUD3: 178

Peninsula Light Company: 1,392

FOX 13 meteorologist Brian MacMillan said travel over the mountain passes would be dangerous if not impossible Tuesday into Wednesday. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the Cascade mountain passes for the first time in 11 years.

Winds are gusty in the lowlands with heavy rain at times.

Showers will linger through Wednesday will several more inches of mountain snow. Temperatures will take a dive Thursday through the weekend. This will make for potential rain/snow showers for the Puget Sound lowlands.

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

How to prepare for a storm

According to Ready.gov , if there's a chance you could experience a power outage for an extended period of time, you should take an inventory of all devices that rely on electricity.

Plan to stock up on batteries and secure other power sources such as a portable charger or power bank. It's also recommended to have a flashlight for every person living in your home.

Speaking with your medical provider before the likelihood of a power outage is also recommenced.

Many medical devices rely on electricity. And medications, like insulin, need to be refrigerated. So, Ready.gov says to ask your doctor specific questions that pertain to any devices or medications you may need that are critical for life.

Another important topic to consider is food storage. Be sure to stock up on enough nonperishable food and water for every member of your household. And if the power goes out, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed for as long as possible.

Power outage tips from Ready.gov (FOX Weather)

Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours, and a stocked freezer will keep foods frozen for up to 48 hours.

The USDA recommends that you don't store food outside in the cold if your power goes out during the winter. Temperatures can vary, making food unsafe to eat. Wild animals can also carry diseases that can make you sick if you eat contaminated food.

Ready.gov advises people to install carbon monoxide detectors with a battery backup on every floor and don't under any circumstances use a generator indoors or near windows.

Don't use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, and be sure to disconnect all appliances when the power goes out. Power may return without notice, and that surge of electricity can cause damage to appliances or your home.

Who to call when your power goes out?

FOX Weather contributed to this report.