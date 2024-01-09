Washington power outages: Tens of thousands lose power as storm moves through Pacific Northwest

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 2:47 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
15
High Wind Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:57 AM PST until WED 9:53 PM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
High Surf Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 1:30 PM PST, Franklin County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area
Live Now

Washington power outages: Tens of thousands lose power as storm moves through Pacific Northwest

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:58AM
Severe Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(FOX 13 Seattle)

SEATTLE - Tens of thousands of people were without power Tuesday as rain, snow and gusty winds hit the greater Seattle area.

Watch live coverage all morning on FOX 13 and streaming on FOX LOCAL:

More than 30,000 people are without power across Washington state.

Power Outages as of 7:00 a.m. Jan. 9:

  • Puget Sound Energy: 23,274
  • Seattle City Light: 2,671
  • Tacoma Public Utilities: 2,445
  • Snohomish County PUD: 623
  • Lewis County PUD: 589
  • Mason County PUD3: 178
  • Peninsula Light Company: 1,392

Seattle weather: Blizzard warning in Cascades, rain and wind in lowlands

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan has a look at your forecast.

FOX 13 meteorologist Brian MacMillan said travel over the mountain passes would be dangerous if not impossible Tuesday into Wednesday. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the Cascade mountain passes for the first time in 11 years.

Winds are gusty in the lowlands with heavy rain at times.

Showers will linger through Wednesday will several more inches of mountain snow. Temperatures will take a dive Thursday through the weekend. This will make for potential rain/snow showers for the Puget Sound lowlands.

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps 
WATCH: Forecast and Radar 
READ: Closures and Delays 
CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map 
INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

How to prepare for a storm

According to Ready.gov, if there's a chance you could experience a power outage for an extended period of time, you should take an inventory of all devices that rely on electricity.

Plan to stock up on batteries and secure other power sources such as a portable charger or power bank. It's also recommended to have a flashlight for every person living in your home.

Speaking with your medical provider before the likelihood of a power outage is also recommenced.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news

Many medical devices rely on electricity. And medications, like insulin, need to be refrigerated. So, Ready.gov says to ask your doctor specific questions that pertain to any devices or medications you may need that are critical for life.

Another important topic to consider is food storage. Be sure to stock up on enough nonperishable food and water for every member of your household. And if the power goes out, keep your refrigerator and freezer closed for as long as possible.

Power outage tips from Ready.gov (FOX Weather)

Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours, and a stocked freezer will keep foods frozen for up to 48 hours. 

The USDA recommends that you don't store food outside in the cold if your power goes out during the winter. Temperatures can vary, making food unsafe to eat. Wild animals can also carry diseases that can make you sick if you eat contaminated food.

Ready.gov advises people to install carbon monoxide detectors with a battery backup on every floor and don't under any circumstances use a generator indoors or near windows.

Don't use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, and be sure to disconnect all appliances when the power goes out. Power may return without notice, and that surge of electricity can cause damage to appliances or your home.

Who to call when your power goes out?

FOX Weather contributed to this report.