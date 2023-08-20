Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from MON 12:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Asotin County, Garfield County
4
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Skamania County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Wahkiakum County, Whatcom County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 10:30 AM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Smoke continues in Monday's forecast

Updated 9:43PM
Weather
Seattle - A *Weather Alert Day* remains in place due to smoky skies! The good news is we'll BEGIN to clear out tomorrow as winds shift. Until then, we'll have to limit our times outdoors. Here is a look at your Monday forecast:

The *Air Quality Alert* will remain in effect until 12pm on Monday.  

I mentioned that we'll begin clearing out though! Here is a look at your Futurecast showing the timeline of the clearing:

Tuesday will be significantly brighter along with enjoyable temperatures. 

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Hang in there! We'll see improvement shortly. 