WEATHER ALERT DAY: Smoke continues in Monday's forecast

A *Weather Alert Day* remains in place due to smoky skies! The good news is we'll BEGIN to clear out tomorrow as winds shift. Until then, we'll have to limit our times outdoors. Here is a look at your Monday forecast:

The *Air Quality Alert* will remain in effect until 12pm on Monday.

I mentioned that we'll begin clearing out though! Here is a look at your Futurecast showing the timeline of the clearing:

Tuesday will be significantly brighter along with enjoyable temperatures.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Hang in there! We'll see improvement shortly.