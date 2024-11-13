Wet, windy and gray weather forecast in Seattle on Wednesday

Strong winds ripped through parts of Western Washington overnight. Early Wednesday, gusty and rainy weather swept through Seattle and Puget Sound. Winds will gradually ease throughout the morning, but heavy rain is still possible later today.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible today in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Below is a look at peak wind gusts from earlier today. For this afternoon, it’ll still be breezy, but we don’t expect additional tree damage or power outages — the exception to this would be in areas that see strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Keep reading to learn more.

Here's a look at maximum gusts Wednesday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

On-and-off downpours today could make driving treacherous. Lightning and small hail can’t be ruled out. Along the coast in the dark green color, there’s a small risk for a couple strong-to-severe thunderstorms where damaging winds could develop. A brief waterspout could also spin up in these areas.

There's a small threat for strong-to-severe storms today west of Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Due to heavy rain, we’re closely watching a couple of rivers – namely the Bogachiel River in Clallam County (where a Flood Watch is in effect) and the Skokomish River (where minor to moderate flooding is likely today).

In addition, a Flood Advisory is posted for Southwest Washington until 4:15 p.m. today. Excessive rain could trigger urban and small stream flooding.

There are several flood alerts in effect west of Seattle (along the coast, South Sound and near Oregon). (FOX 13 Seattle)

Over the mountains, a Winter Storm Warning is in place for the North Cascades. Between one and two feet of snow could pile up. When heavy snow is combined with gusts to 35 mph, visibility could drop dramatically. Traveling in the North Cascades could be extremely challenging today through tomorrow.

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the North Cascades today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Elsewhere, between two and five (ish) inches of snow could accumulate along Stevens Pass between tonight and tomorrow. Between three and eight inches are possible over White Pass. Just a rain/snow mix is expected over Snoqualmie Pass. Snow is once again a possibility over all the passes on Saturday and Monday.

Coastal communities are bracing for a mix of high tide and storm surge this morning. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is on the way this morning.

Flooding is forecast for the Washington coast on Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow, isolated to scattered lowland rain and mountain snow are in the forecast. Fewer showers will follow on Friday.

Saturday will be another opportunity for chilly rain showers in the lowlands. Snow could fire up over the mountain passes again.

Wet weather is ongoing into Sunday and Monday. Tuesday is a bit of a question mark at this point. Stick with us for the updates!

Damp and soggy weather is likely in Seattle for much of this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

