1 arrested in connection with attempted home invasion in Auburn; 2 suspects still outstanding

One of three suspects has been arrested in connection with an attempted home invasion last month in Auburn.

The suspect, who Auburn police identified as Davante Leach, was arrested by the Auburn Police Department's Major Crimes detectives, SIU detectives, and Valley SWAT members on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

>> Video shows Washington homeowner shoot at 3 suspects during attempted home invasion

On Oct. 19, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home off Southeast 310th Street.

Investigators said a homeowner fired shots at three masked suspects who tried to break into their home.

It was all caught on surveillance video, and there were no injuries reported.

The suspects ran away and police have been working to identify them.

When Leach was arrested, he had stolen pistol with an illegal switch in his waistband.

Police said Leach has a long history of chrism and is believed to be in a group that targets Asian families for home invasion robberies.

Detectives are still looking for the other two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department's tip line at 253-288-7403.