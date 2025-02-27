1 killed in motorcycle crash on SR 7 in Spanaway

The Brief A fatal motorcycle crash happened on southbound State Route 7 in Spanaway Thursday afternoon. Troopers are investigating the crash, and drivers should expect heavy traffic in the area.



First responders are on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Spanaway.

The crash is currently blocking southbound State Route 7 (Pacific Avenue South) just north of State Route 507. A detour has been set up near 184th Street S.

Washington State Patrol says the motorcyclist did not survive the collision.

Troopers are now investigating. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. This is expected to be a lengthy closure.

A separate crash on northbound I-5 near DuPont is also causing heavy traffic in the area.

The Source: Information in this story is from Washington State Patrol District 1 PIO John Dattilo and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

