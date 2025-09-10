1 person stabbed near Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

The Brief One person was injured in a stabbing near Seattle's Belltown neighborhood Wednesday night. Police have a suspect in custody for the incident, which happened near Denny Way and 7th Avenue North around 8 p.m. Police are actively investigating what led up to the stabbing.



Police said a suspect is in custody after a stabbing seriously injured a person near Seattle's Belltown neighborhood Wednesday night.

What we know:

According to Seattle police, one person was stabbed outside a King County Metro bus near Denny Way and 7th Avenue North. A suspect was later arrested.

SPD confirmed the incident around 8:20 p.m.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Haborview Medical Center. Their current condition is unknown.

The King County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene, as initial reports indicated the stabbing may have happened on the Metro bus.

Police are actively investigating what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here are the US stadiums that have to drop sponsor names for 2026 World Cup

Pipe bomb found under bed in Bremerton-area home after man's death

Complaints against Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank could launch 3 investigations

Burglary crew uses decoy dog during multiple break-ins at Puyallup business

2.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Lake Chelan, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.