Man shot, injured during dispute in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

Seattle police are searching for a man who shot and injured another man after a dispute in the Belltown neighborhood on Monday.

What we know:

Police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the leg around 6 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and Blanchard Street.

According to police, multiple individuals got into a dispute in the moments leading up to the shooting.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived, and the firearm that was used was taken by another man involved in the altercation, who also left the scene.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say they are analyzing video evidence of the shooting, as this incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

