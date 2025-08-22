Man shot in hand during attempted robbery in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot in the hand in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood on Friday evening. The suspect attempted to rob the victim and fled eastbound down an alley. Police did not locate the suspect and urge anyone with information to contact them.



Seattle police are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting that injured a man in Belltown on Friday.

What we know:

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the hand near 1st Avenue and Blanchard Street around 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect pressed a handgun against the victim's ribcage and attempted to rob him. The suspect was last seen fleeing eastbound down an alley.

The man injured in the shooting was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

As of Friday night, no suspects are in custody. Police did not provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

