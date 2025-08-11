Shooting leaves man seriously injured in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

It was a busy night for law enforcement near the Lofts at 66 Bell Street after police say a man was shot in the chest early Sunday morning.

The victim remains hospitalized, and police say a suspect is still on the loose.

The shooting happened in an alley in between two residential buildings at 66 Bell Street.

"It was about 2:00 something in the morning. I heard a gunshot, it was a really loud gunshot," said Gustave Erickson.

He is one of the neighbors who woke up to the sound of gunfire in the alley.

"It was a really loud gunshot in between the alley where I live and Western Avenue," he said.

Another neighbor shared cell phone video and pics of the scene that he captured after gunfire woke him up as well, and he went outside to see what was going on.

Erickson said he also went out to investigate.

"I went out to the balcony and smelt the gunpowder, and I heard a couple screaming, I’ve been shot, and then I heard a couple people running that way and running that way," said Erickson.

Seattle Police released a statement saying a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest, with officers providing first aid until Seattle Fire medics arrived.

"We just want to keep our neighborhood safe. We are newly moved to Seattle. We love the city, but it's terrifying what’s happening in the streets at night," said Jadyn Cordeiro, a neighbor.

"We were sleeping. It’s pretty crazy it was happening while we were sleeping," said Myah Larkin, a neighbor.

"We didn’t hear a thing. We came back from the ballgame, and our hotel is just up the street," said Kevin Urban, visiting from Canada.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are leading the investigation. Seattle Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Jennifer Dowling.

