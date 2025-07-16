Firefighters respond to gas leak in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

The Brief There is a large firefighter presence in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. Crews say they are responding to a gas leak and evacuating impacted buildings.



Crews are responding to a natural gas leak in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

(Seattle Department of Transportation)

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) made the initial announcement on social media just after 8 a.m.

What's happening in Belltown this morning?

What they're saying:

Authorities say Battery Street between Second and Fourth avenues is blocked as crews on scene evacuate buildings affected by a gas leak. Third Avenue between Bell and Wall streets is also blocked.

The SFD is asking the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department.

