15-year-old boy shot and killed in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. - A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot over the weekend in Burien, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting Sunday afternoon near 16200 block of 11th Ave SW. 

According to investigators, the teen was with his family and a friend when he was shot. 

It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but deputies said the teen's family and friend were cooperating with investigators. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 