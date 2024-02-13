15-year-old boy shot and killed in Burien

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot over the weekend in Burien, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting Sunday afternoon near 16200 block of 11th Ave SW.

According to investigators, the teen was with his family and a friend when he was shot.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but deputies said the teen's family and friend were cooperating with investigators.

The investigation remains ongoing.