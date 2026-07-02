2 charged with murder after veteran's body found at JBLM

The Brief Two 21-year-olds have been charged with murder in the death of veteran Caelick Bradley, whose remains were found on JBLM property. Prosecutors say the suspects disposed of Bradley's body and used his credit cards after his death, with surveillance video and other evidence supporting the case. Court documents allege one suspect admitted shooting Bradley during a dispute, while both defendants appeared in court Thursday.



Pierce County prosecutors have charged two suspects in the disappearance and murder of Army veteran Caelick Bradley.

Aydee Casado-Dominguez, 21, and her fiancé, Humberto Rodriguez Hernandez, 21, are both charged with second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains, and multiple counts of second-degree identity theft.

The backstory:

The case began on June 12, when Bradley's mother called Tacoma police to request a welfare check. She said her son was packing his belongings to move back to Virginia when he suddenly stopped contacting friends and family.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Caelick Bradley

Officers checked on Bradley's apartment and found an eviction notice on the door and his car was missing. Friends didn't express panic to investigators, saying he had been trapped in a toxic, abusive relationship with Casado-Dominguez.

Aydee Casado-Dominguez

According to the court documents, Casado-Dominguez was dating Bradley. However, Hernandez, a Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) soldier, was also dating Casado-Dominguez. The two had been living together when he was not at the barracks.

Hernandez was arrested after surveillance video showed him using Bradley's credit card to make purchases at the Lakewood Walmart and several other stores, charging a total of $749.65.

Humberto Rodriguez Hernandez

Detectives say Hernandez returned to Casado-Dominguez's apartment on June 10, where he found Bradley dead on the living room couch. He said she admitted to shooting Bradley after a dispute turned into a physical confrontation.

Hernandez said he and Casado-Dominguez wrapped up Bradley's body, and he borrowed a truck from a coworker, which they used to dispose of Bradley’s body.

Hernandez led Tacoma police to a gravel turnout on JBLM property, where they found Bradley's remains, along with some blankets and ratchet straps.

What they're saying:

When Casado-Dominguez was arrested, she claimed Bradley was her "best friend" and knew nothing of his disappearance. She said she last saw him when he left to visit a friend in Fife and texted her about getting a flat tire. She then claimed she went out and "got wasted" with friends that she declined to identify.

She also told detectives that she had images on her cell phone that would exonerate her, however she declined to provide access to her cell phone, stating that she already sent police "the evidence." When she was asked who was watching her two-year-old child while she was out drinking, she invoked the Fifth Amendment and no further questions were asked.

Police executed a search warrant at the couple's apartment, where they uncovered:

A bullet fragment inside the wall

A .22 caliber shell casing and a Glock gun box

Live batches of 9mm, .223, and 5.56 caliber ammunition

Part of a ratchet strap that was found near Bradley's body

A mop and a bucket

Detectives also located the truck that Hernandez said they used to move Bradley's body. According to the court documents, "There appears to be blood in the back of the truck, and the victim’s wallet was found inside the truck."

Both suspects appeared in court on Thursday. They both remain in Pierce County Jail on $1 million bail.

Dig deeper:

Bradley's mom sent a statement to FOX 13 Seattle regarding the murder case, saying, in part:

"I’m heartbroken. I will be coming to Tacoma soon to take care of his affairs. I will be forever grateful for all the friends, coworkers, Army buddies and strangers who went out of their way to support us. I am overwhelmed."

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