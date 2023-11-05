2 injured after being hit by car in Edmonds, police investigating

article

Edmonds Police are investigating after two people were hit by a car while crossing the street Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the two pedestrians were struck near 76th Ave W and Olympic View Dr around 1 p.m. The driver suspected of hitting them, and elderly man according to police, remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

76th Ave was closed in the area while police investigated.

Both people hit by the car have been taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Police say there is no evidence the driver was impaired.