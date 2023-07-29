2 Seattle properties receive 'Chronic Nuisance' letters after complaints of crime, violence, prostitution

Two Seattle property owners were served Chronic Nuisance Declaration letters after members of the community sent in numerous complaints about the rise in crime and violence in the neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the Seattle City Attorney’s Office served the letters to the property owners of the Emerald Motel and the Seattle Inn on Wednesday. Both properties are along Aurora Avenue.

According to the SPD, residents and local business owners reported that the increase in robberies, assaults, drug dealing, human trafficking and other criminal activity has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the community.

SPD Chief Adrian Diaz signed two declarations highlighting the property owner’s failure to maintain a safe environment, while spotlighting on the direct connection to illegal activities.

Authorities say they gathered evidence that reveals drug dealing, violence and prostitution happening regularly on the premises.

The SPD says their most recent incident involved the arrest of a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old for human trafficking. Authorities say the two held an 18-year-old woman against her will, and trafficked her out of the Seattle Inn.

According to the SPD, these letter require the Emerald Motel and Seattle Inn to take immediate action within the next seven days to put an end to the illegal activities.

This is a developing story.