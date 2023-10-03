Expand / Collapse search

2 separate crashes on I-5 in Tukwila causing traffic backups

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tukwila
FOX 13 Seattle

Semi crash blocking lanes of I-5 north

Drivers traveling on northbound I-5 heading into Seattle should expect some delays during the Tuesday morning commute after two separate crashes in Tukwila.

TUKWILA, Wash. - Drivers traveling on northbound I-5 heading into Seattle should expect some delays during the Tuesday morning commute after two separate crashes in Tukwila

After 4 a.m., there was a crash that blocked lanes on northbound I-5, south of State Route 900. 

The second crash happened on northbound I-5 at I-405, and involved a semi-truck. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews are working to clear the scene but drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes. 

This is developing story and will be updated.