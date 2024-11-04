Seattle's 2024 Christmas Ship Festival schedule

The winter holiday season is underway following Halloween, and there are some fun ways to get out on the water and celebrate.

Boats will be departing from many ports in the greater Seattle area such as Pier 55, Kirkland City Dock, Lake Union Park, Carillon Point, MOHAI, Hyatt Regency Lake Washington, and more.

Christmas Ship Festival (Credit: Argosy Cruises/Instagram)

Youths and children will be able to enjoy cookies with Santa on the 2 p.m. sailings, and more passengers will have access to the Jolly Hour on 8 p.m. sailings, bringing guests a discounted drink menu.

Along with on-board activities, there will also be events on land such as bonfires, tree lighting, and more.

Christmas Ship Festival schedule

There is more information on the sailings, tickets and pricing on the 2024 Christmas Ship Festival page.

Find ship times on the 2024 Christmas Ship Festival schedule page.

