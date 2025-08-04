3 demonstrators arrested at WA Rep. Adam Smith town hall

The Brief Three protesters were arrested for trespassing during Rep. Adam Smith's town hall in Renton. The protest disrupted the event, with claims of assault against a staff member and accusations against Smith. It's unclear if the detained protesters will face charges, as they were supported by activist Kshama Sawant.



Three people were arrested and jailed following a protest at a town hall hosted by Washington State Representative Adam Smith.

What we know:

Rep. Adam Smith's town hall was held at Renton Technical College on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to Renton police, nine protesters took over the stage during the event and began chanting. People attending the town hall left the room during the demonstration.

Police say officers initially got the protesters to disperse, but three demonstrators came back and refused to leave.

After being warned, officers arrested the three protesters for trespassing and booked them into the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) jail, according to Renton police.

via Kshama Sawant on X

Rep. Adam Smith has since responded to the incident, claiming one of his staff members was assaulted.

"Today’s town hall was intentionally disrupted to attempt to silence a democratic conversation between a Representative and his constituents. This behavior is unacceptable. One of my staff members was physically assaulted during the chaos – an act that crosses every line of civil discourse.

"Peaceful protest is protected in our democracy. Violence and coordinated efforts to shut down public dialogue are not. My team and I remain committed to open, respectful engagement with the people of the Ninth District."

The protesters claimed to be activists from Workers Strike Back.

Congressional candidate Kshama Sawant, who is running against Rep. Smith, supported the demonstration and later held a press conference at the SCORE jail, where the protesters were detained.

"Police have arrested 3 peaceful anti-genocide activists from Workers Strike Back at Democrat Adam Smith's town hall just for chanting. Cops are protecting the actual criminal Adam Smith, who has been funding the genocide & who needs to be on trial for war crimes."

It's currently unknown if the protesters are still detained or if they are expected to face trespassing charges.

The Source: Information in this story came from the social media accounts of Rep. Adam Smith, Kshama Sawant and Workers Strike Back.

