6.0 earthquake near Anchorage, Alaska, felt by thousands on Thanksgiving Day

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Anchorage, Alaska, on Thanksgiving morning and was felt by thousands.

(USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 9:11 a.m. PT about 37.1 miles southeast of Anchorage, at a depth of about 43 miles.

As of 10:30 a.m., more than 6,300 people had reported feeling the quake. Anchorage, Alaska's most populated city, has a population of about 291,247, according to the USGS regional information page.

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

A smaller 3.3-magnitude aftershock was felt in the same area about 30 minutes after the 6.0 quake.

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, there is no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat.

Alaska earthquake possibly felt in WA

A 3.4 magnitude "earthquake" recorded near Clallam Bay, Washington on Thanksgiving morning was a false alert. Seismologists say waveforms from the 6.0-magnitude earthquake near Anchorage, Alaska were initially recorded as a separate event near Washington.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network posted an update to its initial alert on social media saying, "This was a false alert. The waveforms were from a M6.0 in Alaska."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

