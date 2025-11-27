3.4 magnitude 'earthquake' near WA was actually from 6.0 Alaska quake

The Brief A 3.4 magnitude "earthquake" recorded near Clallam Bay, Washington on Thursday morning was actually a false alert. Seismologists say waveforms from a 6.0M earthquake in Alaska were initially recorded as a separate event near Washington.



A 3.4 magnitude "earthquake" recorded near Clallam Bay, Washington on Thanksgiving morning was a false alert. Seismologists say waveforms from a 6.0-magnitude earthquake near Anchorage, Alaska were initially recorded as a separate event near Washington.

M3.4 earthquake recorded on USGS website, which has since been removed. (USGS)

According to a preliminary report by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was recorded Thursday at around 9:15 a.m. PT, with the epicenter's location marked at a depth of 43.3 miles in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. The earthquake has since been removed from the USGS website.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network posted an update to its initial alert on social media saying, "This was a false alert. The waveforms were from a M6.0 in Alaska."

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

