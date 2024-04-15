‘A15’ Pro-Palestine protests disrupt traffic in multiple cities across US

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked roadways in Illinois, California, New York and Oregon on Monday, temporarily shutting down travel into Chicago O'Hare International Airport, onto the Golden Gate and Brooklyn bridges and on a busy West Coast highway.

On Sunday, Sky News Australia reported that a global anti-Israel protest had been planned for Monday, but in an effort to cause maximum disruption, the activists refused to disclose protest locations.

ProtectPalestine.org also called on protesters to take action on Monday.

"GLOBAL STRIKE TOMORROW. TAKE ACTION TO DEMAND A CEASEFIRE NOW. Whether it’s autonomous or one of the organized protests, make our voices heard. NO MORE WEAPONS FOR ISRAEL. EMERGENCY AID FOR GAZA NOW. PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW," the organization posted on social media.

Pro-Palestine protesters block Golden Gate Bridge

In San Francisco, ‘Free Palestine’ protesters blocked several sections of freeway around the Bay Area, including a section of I-880 in Oakland and the Golden Gate Bridge right at the peak of the morning commute.

Protests on Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on April 15, 2024.

Traffic was snarled for hours in both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge. The entrance to the Port of Oakland was impeded later in the morning by another pack of demonstrators, who said they came from a group called A15 Action.

"There’s a genocide going on across the world and people have to be informed about it, whether it’s going to work or on social media," one protester shouted. "People need to stay informed of what’s going on, babies are dying."

Pro-Palestine protests in Chicago

In Chicago , police arrested 40 pro-Palestine protesters who blocked traffic on westbound Interstate 190, cutting off traffic to O'Hare Airport .

In the city, protesters linked arms and blocked lanes, leading into one of the nation's busiest airports, a demonstration they said was part of a global "economic blockade to free Palestine," according to Rifqa Falaneh, one of the organizers.

Police arrested 31 women and nine men between the ages of 19 and 43 years old and charges were pending, police said in a statement.

One person posted a video on X , formerly known as Twitter, of several anxious travelers walking to the airport terminals from the interstate due to the protest blockade.

Protesters march across other major cities

Near Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation said a demonstration closed the main road to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Social media posts showed people holding a banner and waving Palestinian flags while standing on the highway. State authorities urged people to use light rail instead.

Protesters marching into Brooklyn blocked Manhattan-bound traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge. New York Police made numerous arrests, saying 150 protesters were initially involved in the march around 3:15 p.m., but that number quickly grew. The bridge was fully reopened by 5 p.m.

In addition, Oregon State Police said dozens of protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct following the Interstate 5 protest in Eugene, Oregon, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of Portland.

Protesters also flooded downtown Miami and downtown Tampa, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war in Gaza.

In Texas, a group of protesters demonstrated outside the Valero headquarters in San Antonio on Monday morning to express their opposition to Israeli military action in Gaza.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press, FOX News contributed. Check back for more updates.