High school athletic trainer killed in car crash after leaving game: 'He loved our kids, plain and simple'

An Alabama school district is mourning the loss of an athletic trainer who died from injuries sustained in a car crash after attending a school game.

The Sheffield City School District said Jason McGee, 46, passed away on November 9. He had been a trainer for the school district since 2007.

Administrators said the car crash happened as he was traveling home after attending a Sheffield varsity basketball game in Mississippi.

"McGee's very presence brought comfort to those around him and student athletes and coaches shared with him a special bond; one of mutual respect and trust," the school district said in a statement to FOX Television Stations.

"Jason McGee, I learned very quickly upon my arrival in this position, was legendary at Sheffield High School," Lisa Rickman, the district's public information officer, added. "So popular, in fact, that there was a schoolwide dress-up day whereby the students dressed like McGee in khakis, Sheffield t-shirt and cap--his standard attire. It was called, McGee Day."

"He loved our kids, plain and simple," Sheffield Athletic Director David Hufstedler continued. "He made it a point to let our students know he cared and this is a devastating loss to our Sheffield family. He was one of a kind and there will never be another like him."

The school community recently wore purple in memory of McGee.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.