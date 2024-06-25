Amazon Prime Day 2024 announced, here are the savings coming in July

Amazon Prime Day is back, and the tenth-annual shopping event kicks off in just a few weeks.

Amazon’s 10th Prime Day officially begins July 16 at 12:01 a.m. and runs all the way through July 17. Rapper and artist Megan Thee Stallion made a song and music video, "It’s Prime Day," announcing the date.

Amazon Prime members will get exclusive deals on tons of brands, and new deals will drop as often as every five minutes, the e-commerce giant announced Tuesday. Additional "back-to-school" and "off-to-college" savings will be coming down, too, with same-day delivery available in more than 110 U.S. metro areas.

"Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event," wrote Amazon Prime VP Jamil Ghani. "In fact, over the course of last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons—with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings—including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023."

Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year. If you are eligible, you can also sign up for a free 30-day trial, or students ages 18–24 can try a Prime Student six-month trial, after which it costs $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Government assistance recipients may qualify for Prime Access for $6.99 per month.

