Amber Alert issued for Bremerton, WA infant

Deputies in Kitsap County have issued an Amber Alert for a three-month-old in the Bremerton area on Friday afternoon.

"Three-month-old Zariannah Milbourne was taken by her mother, Sharida Milbourne, who does not have custody," read an alert by the Kitsap Sheriff X account (formerly Twitter).

Law enforcement reports that the infant was last seen in the 3600 block of Preble Street. This is an unincorporated part of Bremerton.

The baby was last seen in a black and gray stroller. The diaper bag associated with Zariannah Milbourne is pink. Her mother was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark pants.

Police report that she was wearing her hair in a tight bun. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Bremerton Amber Alert July 25, 2025

The Source: Information for this story came from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

